Business Vietravel Airlines operates first flight to China Vietravel Airlines has operated its first direct flight from Hanoi to China following the launch of the Nha Trang-Macau (China) route in May.

Travel Pristine beauty of Mu Waterfall in Hoa Binh province Mu Waterfall in Tu Do commune, Lac Son district, in Hoa Binh province is almost untouched by human hand. At a height of over 1,000 metres and with six cascades pouring into a large lake downstream, the spot provides visitors with dramatic yet tranquil scenery.

Travel Khai Doan – Last pagoda recognised by Vietnamese feudal lords Khai Doan was the first Buddhist temple built in the Rejuvenation Era of Buddhism in the Central Highlands. It was the last pagoda to be honoured with a royal decree (Sac Tu) in Vietnam. The pagoda is now a renowned tourist attraction in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province, thanks to its tranquil atmosphere and sophisticated architectural details.

Destinations Diverse ecosystems turn Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve into tourist attraction Covering a total area of more than 106,646 hectares, the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan has become a popular tourist attraction thanks to its rich and diverse ecosystems.