Hanoi strives to expand agri-ecotourism models
Farmers in Bac Tu Liem district harvest Dien pomelo (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The application of advanced technologies in cultivating fruit trees and developing ecotourism has opened a new direction for Hanoi's agriculture sector, contributing to preserving the ecological environment and increasing incomes for local people.
According to Nguyen Huu Ky in Dan Phuong district, his family learned about various agricultural models in different localities before developing a grape cultivation model serving tourism, offering experience tours, and selling products. Since the beginning of this year, his orchard has welcomed nearly 200 visitors.
Taking full advantage of riverside areas, residents in Kim An commune in Thanh Oai district have cultivated fruit trees such as Dien pomelo, Canh orange, Taiwanese guava, and apple.
A grape cultivation model in Dan Phuong district (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Regarding the effectiveness of the new trend, Director of the Hanoi Agricultural Development Centre Hoang Thi Hoa said the city has over 22,000 ha of fruit trees, including numerous agri-ecotourism models, generating between 500 - 700 million VND (20,990 – 29,387 USD) per hectare a year.
Hanoi has so far established 14 high-value fruit tree production areas, covering a total area of 15,500 ha, mainly in Dan Phuong, Chuong My, Phuc Tho, and Quoc Oanh districts.
Vu Thi Huong, director of the Hanoi agriculture promotion centre, said that the unit will continue to support residents in developing new models of fruit tree cultivation that bring high economic value in order to further expand high-quality fruit tree cultivation areas linked with ecotourism.
The centre will organise training courses on safe fruit tree cultivation in connection with tourism development, Huong said, adding that localities should encourage tourism enterprises to develop tours and diversify tourism products to explore agricultural tourism products.
According to Vice Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Manh Phuong, Hanoi will expand models of organic fruit tree cultivation that meet VietGAP and GlobalGAP quality standards.
Hanoi aims to have approximately 50-70% of the fruit tree cultivation area certified to meet quality standards. The city’s agricultural sector is striving to gradually develop synchronised high-quality fruit tree production areas associated with ecotourism, contributing to creating more consumption opportunities for local residents./.