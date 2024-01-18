Destinations Infographic Binh Dinh pins high hopes on Grand Prix of powerboat racing Binh Dinh province meets international requirements to host the Powerboat Race F1H2O Grand Prix. The tournament is expected to be a highlight in the province’s smokeless industry in 2024.

Travel Infographic Vietnam reaches target of 12.5-13 million foreign visitors in 2023 The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the targeted 12.5-13 million foreign arrivals for the year. Total revenue from tourism is expected to be 672 trillion VND (28 billion USD), exceeding the plan by 3.38%.

Travel Infographic Vietnam - Ideal destination for a new year vacation The prestigious American travel website Travel Off Path has announced the top six destinations in Asia for a year-end and New Year holiday, with Vietnam ranking second.