Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has required departments, agencies, mass organisations and people to continue seriously comply with the Prime Minister and municipal authorities’ instructions on strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control.



During a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on January 21, the vice chairman particularly asked the public security force to closely monitor entries from abroad and punishing illegal immigrants and violators of pandemic prevention and control regulations.



Deputy Director of the municipal Health Department Hoang Duc Hanh said the risk of the COVID-19 infection in the community remains high because the pandemic is still raging in other countries while there are many people illegally crossing the border to enter Vietnam each day.

Meanwhile, the cold weather also makes it easier for the virus to spread, he said, adding that negligence in the community after a long time without any community infection is another problem.



Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Khac Hien asked districts, communes and townships to have plans readied in order to timely respond to emergencies when infections are discovered and prevent their spread in the community.



According to him, the city will soon put the Me Linh field hospital into operation to quarantine F1 cases.



Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department Ngo Minh Hoang said over 20,000 people arriving from abroad have been put under quarantine in 16 out of 18 hotels designated by the city.



From January 14-21, Hanoi recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases who are receiving treatment at the branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the outlying district of Dong Anh.



The capital city has so far reported 203 infections with no deaths and gone through 157 consecutive days without local transmissions./.