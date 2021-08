The Vietnam National Museum of Nature is currently located in the precinct of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology on Hanoi's Hoang Quoc Viet street (Photo: hanoi moi.com.vn)

- The People’s Committee of Hanoi has issued a decision approving the detailed planning of the Vietnam Museum of Nature which will be built in Liep Tuyet, Ngoc My and Ngoc Liep communes of outlying Quoc Oai district With a total area of 38.28 hectares , the museum will comprise of a multi-purpose display area combined with studying, a thematic reception and exhibition area, a service area, a research centre and office space, a specimen processing and technical zone, and a reservoir.The master planning is aimed to serve as a basis for mapping out an investment project that will form a first-generation and national-level nature museum with modern infrastructure in Vietnam.The municipal People’s Committee assigned the Department of Planning - Architecture to check the detailed planning.