Videos HCM City to vaccinate foreigners against COVID-19 The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has agreed to conduct vaccination against COVID-19 for foreigners living, studying and working in the city, within its capacity and resources.

Society More religious volunteers join frontliners in COVID-19 fight An additional 115 volunteers who are dignitaries and followers of religions began joining frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20 in response to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s appeal.

Society Over 130,000 tonnes of rice allocated to 24 pandemic-hit localities More than 130,175 tonnes of rice sourced from the national food reserve will be provided for 24 cities and provinces to aid people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a decision issued on August 20.