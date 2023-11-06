Sci-Tech Vietnam, Poland strengthen cooperation in science The Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with Poland’s University of Warsaw, organised a conference on scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Poland in Hanoi on November 6.

Sci-Tech Vietnam wants high-quality human resources training in STEM Vietnam needs a comprehensive investment strategy and support policies to encourage universities to invest in the education of high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) professionals, thereby laying the groundwork for the country's scientific and technological advancement, educational experts have said.

Sci-Tech Vietnam hastens workforce training for semiconductor industry Though bringing in billions of USD in revenue, the Vietnamese semiconductor industry is still facing a host of challenges, especially the shortage of a skilled workforce.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Japan promote innovations for further development Six best solutions of the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) was announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 3.