Hanoi to inspect use and management of apartment buildings
The Hanoi Construction Department has announced that it will inspect the use and management of apartment buildings in the capital city this year.
Hapulico Apartment Complex, an apartment building in Thanh Xuan district (Photo: dantri.com.vn)
The move aims to solve difficulties and clarify the cause and responsibilities of State management agencies, authorities, businesses and people in the management, operation and use of apartment buildings.
Apartment buildings to be inspected in the second quarter of this year include those in Long Bien, Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Ha Dong, Thanh Xuan, Cau Giay, Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Tay Ho, Hai Ba Trung, Hoang Mai and Thanh Tri districts.
Gia Lam, Hoai Duc, Chuong My, Thanh Oai, Me Linh, Dan Phuong and Quoc Oai districts will be examined in the third quarter.
Disputes and complaints related to the management and operation of apartment buildings have become a widespread problem in the capital, where 13.5 percent of the population lives in an apartment building.
The city has nearly 2,600 buildings, accounting for 58 percent of the total number of apartment buildings across the country, including nearly 1,580 old buildings, 845 commercial buildings and 174 resettlement apartment buildings.
About 130 commercial apartment buildings have witnessed disputes.
Most disputes relate to the use of management and maintenance funds at apartment buildings.
According to the current Housing Law, the owner of an apartment must pay an extra 2 percent of the total apartment selling price for maintenance inside the building. The fees collected by property developers must be passed on to residents’ committees no later than seven days after a residents’ committee is set up.
However, several developers have delayed transferring the fees to residents’ committees, causing disputes among residents and developers.
After the inspections, the Construction Department will name investors who do not comply with regulations on management and use of apartment buildings.
Previously, the Hanoi Police Department examined fire safety measures in residential buildings and issued 57 fines for violations of regulations on fire prevention and control./.
