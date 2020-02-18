Society Many HCM City universities offer programmes in English Many universities in HCM City offer programmes in English to enable their students to communicate in that language when they work elsewhere in the ASEAN Economic Community, within which the bloc’s nationals can freely migrate.

Society Vietnamese university listed in top 10 ASEAN research universities Ton Duc Thang University has become the only representative from Vietnam to be named among the top 10 excellent research universities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to US Web of Science data.

Society Tay Ninh: Over 18.9 million USD allocated to restore relic sites The southern province of Tay Ninh will splash out more than 440 billion VND (18.9 million USD) to restore local relic sites from 2019-2020 with a vision to 2025.

Society Slow development of resettlement zones blamed for Long Thanh Airport delay Leaders in Dong Nai have criticised the provincial project management board for delays to resettlement zones for people who have to relocate for the construction of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province.