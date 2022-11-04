The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival will take place from December 2-4 at the pedestrian street area around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival will take place from December 2-4 at the pedestrian street area around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake in downtown Hanoi, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The event is among activities designed to support the recovery and development of the capital city’s tourism after more than two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The festival also contributes to preserving and developing the traditional cultural values of the nation; and promoting the traditional ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) by offering chances for Hanoi’s tourism firms to explore cooperation opportunities with ao dai fashion designers and artisans.





The opening ceremony of the festival will take place on December 2 at Ba Kieu Temple area. It comprises three parts that feature the history of ao dai. It also highlights Ao dai as a symbol of the beauty and soul of Vietnamese women.



Visitors to the event will enjoy a show of ao dai worn by domestic and international models./.