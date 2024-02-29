Foreign tourists in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of visitors to Hanoi in February is estimated at 2.18 million, including nearly 383,000 foreigners, up 7.1% and 15% year-on-year respectively, the municipal Tourism Department reported on February 28.

According to the department, the number of arrivals to the capital city is experiencing an upward trend. Total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at 8.06 trillion VND (327 million USD), a surge of 9% year on year.

Since the beginning of this year, the total number of visitors to Hanoi has hit 4.23 million, up 11.9% over the same period in 2023, of them 890,000 international and 3.34 million domestic, up 52.4% and 4.5% respectively. Total revenue from tourists during the first two months is estimated at 16.42 trillion VND (666 million USD), an increase of 20.9% over the same period in 2023.

Currently, the locality has 3,759 accommodation establishments with 71,050 rooms. The average hotel room occupancy in February reached 61.2%, up 0.4% compared to January and 5% over the same period in 2023.

Director of the Hanoi Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang said that in March, the unit will implement many activities to continue promoting tourism development, including the "Get on Hanoi 2024" and the friendship spring tourism 2024 programme.

In addition, the department will develop a draft plan to build community and agricultural tourism models associated with practical experiences in craft villages, tourist spots and traditional cultural values of the ethnic minorities in My Duc and Chuong My districts, and other vicinities.

In March, the department will promote cooperation with provinces and cities to develop cultural and spiritual tourism routes such as Hanoi - Ha Nam - Ninh Binh, Hanoi - Son La and Hanoi – Lao Cai - Lai Chau, among others./.