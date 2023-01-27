Hanoi welcomes 332,000 visitors during Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi served 332,000 tourists, including 32,000 foreigners, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 21 – 26, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.



Total revenue from tourism activities topped 1 trillion VND (42.6 million USD), the department said.



The number of tourists increased dramatically at key monuments, museums, parks, ecological zones, and resorts in the city.



Notably, Van Mieu (the Temple of Literature) - Quoc Tu Giam (the first university in Vietnam) and the Huong pagoda received about 80,000 visitors each. Meanwhile, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the Special National Relic of Co Loa, Duong Lam ancient village – the Son Tay ancient citadel received 19,700; 18,000 and 15,000 visitors, respectively.



During the holiday, a series of art performances and cultural programmes were held at relic sites and tourist attractions, while many new tourism products introduced to attract visitors.



According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang, the agency has paid special attention to inspect the observance of regulations on tourism in tourist areas, aiming to better the quality of services./.