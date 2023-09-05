Travel Eo Gio takes the breath away A 20-kilometre journey from Quy Nhon city, the capital of south-central Binh Dinh province, brings visitors to Nhon Ly island commune, where Eo Gio (Windy strait) lies in all its scenic beauty.

Thousand-year-old towers add charm to Binh Dinh Banh It Tower, which was built by the Cham ethnic group in the 10th century, has become a cultural icon and popular tourist attraction in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Stunning wind farm in Bac Lieu province Tourists used to visit Bac Lieu province mainly because of tales about affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about "princes". Visitors to the southern land now have other reasons, like experiencing breathtaking wind turbines rising up from the East Sea.

Moc Chau - World's leading nature destination Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La was recognised as "The World's Leading Regional Nature Destination" in 2022. This marked a significant milestone, encouraging Moc Chau to continue to promote its natural and cultural values to boost tourism development further.