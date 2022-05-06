Society SEA Games 31 to strengthen bond among Southeast Asian youths Activities have been held at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi prior to a Southeast Asian youth festival slated for May 7 in celebration of SEA Games 31.

Videos Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Hanoi citizens gear up for SEA Games 31 As host of the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and many sports, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is making meticulous preparations for the region’s largest sporting event, which is now only a week away, to create a lasting impression on both domestic and international friends.

Society SEA Games 31 offers chance to promote Vietnam’s image to regional sport fans Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan, head of the information and communications subcommittee for SEA Games 31, presided over a meeting on May 6 to review preparations for the event.