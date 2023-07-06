Culture - Sports France, Italy ready for Da Nang int'l fireworks festival final Fireworks teams from France and Italy who have entered the final of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 are now ready for their last performances on July 8.

Culture - Sports UNESCO to accompany Hanoi in cultural heritage conservation: Official Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha on July 5 received Assistant Director-General UNESCO Firmin Edouard Matoko who pledged that the organisation will accompany Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular in preserving and promoting cultural heritage values.

Culture - Sports Trailblazing Vietnam ready to break new ground: FIFA Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, an article introducing the coach and players of Vietnam women’s football team has been published on fifa.com under the title of “Trailblazing Vietnam ready to break new ground”.