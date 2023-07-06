Hanoi-based General Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum starts soft opening
A Hanoi-based museum dedicated to General Nguyen Chi Thanh, an outstanding politician, military advisor, and talented general of Vietnam, opened to visitors on a trial basis on July 6, as part of the activities to mark his 56th death anniversary (July 6, 1967-2023).
General Nguyen Chi Thanh, whose real name was Nguyen Vinh, was born into a poor peasant family in Quang Dien district, Thua Thien-Hue central province. His name is associated with the Vietnamese Party and people's struggles for national liberation in the 20th century. He was an excellent student of President Ho Chi Minh.
Located at 81 Tan Nhue street, Thuy Phuong ward, Bac Tu Liem district, the museum was designed based on the model of the General's house at No.34 Ly Nam De street, Cua Dong ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi where his family lived from 1958 to 1986 and received President Ho Chi Minh many times. On August 6, 1964, President Ho Chi Minh convened a meeting of the Politburo to discuss measures for liberation of the South at the house.
Exhibits include 200 photos, 220 items and documents, ten scientific documents, six documentary films, 100 books, and 23 bronze casts.
The museum's official opening is scheduled for early 2024 on the occasion of the 110th birthday of General Nguyen Chi Thanh. (January 1, 1914-2024).Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Van Oanh, Deputy Director of the Political Department under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army affirmed that General Nguyen Chi Thanh is an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese Party and revolution, a steadfast communist and a talented commander.
During his revolutionary career, in any position, General Thanh successfully completed all the tasks assigned by the Party, State, Government, and people, Oanh said, adding that General Thanh is a shining example for future generations to follow.
Once operational, the museum will be a "red address" to educate Vietnam's revolutionary traditions for officers, soldiers and people nationwide, he noted./.