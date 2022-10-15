Business Vietnamese merchant fleet to handle 20% of imports & exports by 2030 Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang has signed a decision approving a project to build a merchant fleet capable of handling a fifth of the country's imports and exports by 2030.

Business Vietnam’s exports to CPTPP countries up 38.7% in January- August period Vietnam's export value to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) member countries increased by 38.7% to 41 billion USD over the first eight months of 2022, the Government's report shows.

Business Vietnam becomes third largest coffee supplier to US Vietnam has become the third largest supplier of coffee to the US over the first eight months of 2022, reported the General Department of Customs.