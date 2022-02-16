Hanoi's 1-6 grade students in urban districts will return to school from February 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Students from grades 1 to 6 in all 12 inner-city districts of Hanoi will come back to school from February 21 after months of temporary school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while preschool children will still stay at home.



According to a document signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on February 15, the People's Committee agreed in principle on a proposal by the municipal Department of Education and Training dated February 9 on allowing students from grades 1 to 6 in the urban districts to return to school after a long time of online learning to prevent COVID-19.



The municipal Department of Education and Training was ordered to coordinate with the city’s Department of Health to continuously guide the People's Committees of the districts to implement the plan in accordance with the government and city's instructions, ensuring absolute safety for students when they return to school.



In principle, face-to-face classes will be organised in areas where the pandemic risk is at levels 1 and 2. Meanwhile, students residing in areas with the pandemic risk at levels 3 and 4, and those being F0 and F1 cases, will continue online learning.



Schools are required to meet safety standards for COVID-19 prevention and control in line with directions of the municipal departments of education and training, and health. Teachers who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as prescribed by the health sector only teach online.



The Steering Committees for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of the districts are responsible for approving plans of educational establishments to welcome students back as well as pandemic prevention and control in their localities.

Secretaries of the Party Committees and Chairpersons of the People's Committees of the localities hold responsible for deciding whether students can return to school and continuing to improve infrastructure facilities and human resources for, and ensure sufficient equipment for medical forces at schools, towards effectively implementing the plan./.