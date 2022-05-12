Hanoi’s communication security work serving SEA Games 31 completed
Representatives of the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications and the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Information and Communications joined a field trip to inspect communication security serving SEA Games 31 at My Dinh Stadium, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.
At the site, representatives of the telecommunications service providers -VNPT, Viettel, and MobiFone - said that by actively coordinating with the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications, they have completed the installation of the network to serve competitions of the largest regional sport event in Hanoi.
The Authority of Radio Frequency Management arranged equipment and technicians to ensure communication safety during the SEA Games 31 at the stadium.
Nguyen Huy Tu from the VNPT Network Infrastructure Corporation under the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) said that as a diamond sponsor in the field of telecommunications - information technology for the event, the VNPT has completed the installation of the network serving SEA Games 31, especially at the My Dinh National Stadium and the National Convention Centre in Hanoi.
Particularly at the My Dinh National Stadium - where the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games as well as important football and athletics matches will take place, the VNPT has added an automobile broadcasting 5G, and 12 3G, 4G, 5G broadcasting points during the event.
Representing Viettel, Tran Le Phong, Deputy Director of Viettel Construction in Hanoi, said that Viettel has added 34 small cell transceiver stations, 11 lego stations and eight mobile vehicles around the My Dinh National Stadium.
Viettel's existing infrastructure facilities in the stadium at present can meet the needs of 40,000 users inside and 120,000 outside the stadium, Hung said.
In addition, Viettel has also deployed more than 100 officers and employees who are always ready to handle incidents to ensure the safety and uninterrupted communications for the event at any time.
According to Nguyen Duc Trung, General Director of the Authority of Radio Frequency Management, the agency has sent two mobile teams to control and check all radio communication systems broadcasting around the My Dinh National Stadium from May 10.
This aims to ensure that communication systems operating in the area do not interfere with each other, he said.
During SEA Games 31, the agency will also continuously control and inspect areas where sports activities take place in order to detect and quickly deal with those who may cause interference to the radio communication systems serving the operation of the event, he said.
Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Tien Sy said as of May 11, the installation of network infrastructure, the guarantee of communication as well as internet access during SEA Games 31, especially at important locations such as the My Dinh National Stadium, had been completed.
The communication infrastructure in Hanoi can fully meet and serve the needs of international sports delegations as well as local and foreign people and tourists, Sy affirmed./.