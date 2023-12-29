Business Fitch Ratings forecasts Vietnam’s favourable medium-term growth Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has forecast Vietnam’s growth in the medium term at around 7%, with many favourable signs.

Business Petrol prices slightly changed Retail prices of petrol were changed slightly in the latest adjustment on December 28 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PM orders prompt measures to stabilise domestic gold market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed to issue an official dispatch asking for measures to strengthen the management of the domestic gold market.