The tour takes place at the Vietnam Literature Museum, which covers an area of around 3,000sq.m and features displays of more than 3,454 artefacts representing the quintessence of Vietnamese literature.

Visitors who take part in the tour will have the opportunity to visit the gardens of 20 notable Vietnamese figures, carry the Tâm-Tài symbol to the Temple of Literature, and experience the Vietnamese literary space.

The literary tour also takes guests through the spaces of poet Nguyen Du and the Kieu story, critical realist literature, President Ho Chi Minh and his best poems, Cricket's adventure diary, poet-playwright Luu Quang Vu and Xuan Quynh's literary career.

The Vietnam Literature Museum is located at 275 Au Co street in Quang An Ward, Tay Ho district. The three-story museum honors and showcases the works of prominent Vietnamese writers.

The literary tour takes place every Saturday and Sunday and lasts for a total of 90 minutes. The price of entry for adult is currently 6.3 USD./.

VNA