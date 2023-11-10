Videos Traditional costumes of Vietnamese ethnic groups displayed in Paris A collection of traditional ethnic costumes from Vietnam by French collector Alain Dussarps is on display at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris.

Culture - Sports Cultural similarities common thread that binds Vietnam-Italy relations The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy coordinated with the Vietnamese Honorary Consulate in Turin city, the University of Turin, the university’s Asian Research Institute and the Asian Economic and Cultural Council to organise a talkshow highlighting the similarities between Vietnam and Italy.

Culture - Sports Da Lat to hold ceremony to mark 130 years of formation and development The People’s Committee of Da Lat city plans to hold a ceremony on December 30 to celebrate 130 years of its formation and development and to receive UNESCO recognition as a creative city in the field of music.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese e-sports teams to compete at ASIAD 19’s demonstration events Vietnam’s e-sports teams will compete in two demonstration events, namely AIES Robot Sports – Ultimate Battle Robots and AIES XR Sports – Steelraid in Hangzhou city of China on November 11 and 12 within the framework of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), according to the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA).