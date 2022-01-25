Hanoi’s hospital to open post-COVID-19 clinic
The Duc Giang general hospital in Hanoi plans to inaugurate a clinic for post-COVID-19 checkups and treatment, according to its director Nguyen Van Thuong.
The facility is set to examine, screen and treat sequelae of the disease, and assess the need for intervention in nutrition, physical therapy and rehabilitation for patients after their recovery from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Da Nang general hospital opened a clinic for post-COVID-19 consultation and treatment on January 24.
Vice director of the hospital said more than two-thirds of COVID-19 patients, after confirmed recovery, are still left with several disorders that last for several months or even longer. The condition includes a wide variety of symptoms, affecting multiple organ systems such as fatigue, shortness of breath, persistent cough, pulmonary fibrosis, blood clots, headache, anxiety, and loss of appetite, among others.
Trung noted that the post-pandemic syndrome often occurs in the elderly; overweight and obese patients; women with underlying medical conditions such as bronchial asthma, diabetes, and chronic kidney failure; organ transplant and critically ill patients.
Vietnam recorded 14,362 cases of COVID-19, including 55 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 23 to 4pm January 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,801 cases, followed by Da Nang with 958 and Hai Phong with 733./.