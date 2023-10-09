Society Binh Thuan closely monitors vessel fleet to fight IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has taken strong measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and especially seriously implemented the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on fishing fleet monitoring.

Society Hanoi to host Vietnam int’l electronics & smart appliances expo The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2023 (IEAE Hanoi) will take place in the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE) in Hanoi from November 2 – 4.

Society Hanoi takes moves to develop green transportation Following global trends on green transportation, the capital city of Hanoi has been striving to develop a green transport system.

Society HCM City eyes further cooperation with localities of Australia, New Zealand A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung is on a working visit to Australia and New Zealand, aiming to strengthen cooperation between the city and localities of the two countries.