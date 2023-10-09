Hanoi’s public transport serves over 417 million passengers in 9 months
Hanoi's urban railway and bus systems transported more than 417 million passengers in the first three quarters of the year, equivalent to 96.4% of the set plan, and representing an increase of 56.8% compared to the same period last year.
According to the Hanoi Public Transport Management Centre (HPTC), over 5.45 million bus trips were operated in the period, transporting an estimated 410 million passengers, equaling to 94.7% of the plan and up 57.1% year-on-year. The total revenue from the bus network reached about 410.2 billion VND (16.8 million USD).
The BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) line alone transported approximately 3.4 million passengers.
Meanwhile, the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line transported more than 7 million passengers in Jan – September with an estimated total revenue of 55.1 billion VND.
The quality of passenger transport service by buses in the capital city has recorded significant improvements in both number and quality, the centre reported.
Old vehicles have been completely phased out and replaced with higher-quality ones. Deteriorated bus shelters have been maintained and upgraded to better serve passengers./.