Hanoi’s retail, service revenue up 12.3% in two months
Hanoi’s total retail sales of goods and services in the first two months of this year were estimated at 122.5 trillion VND (5.16 billion USD), up 12.3% year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
Of the total, the retail revenue of goods was estimated at 80.9 trillion VND, an increase of 10.8% year-on-year, of which earnings from gasoline increased 12.1%, other fuels 37.9%, and precious stones and metals 37.5%.
Exports in the two months brought 2.3 billion USD to the capital city, an annual decrease of 4.8%. Meanwhile, Hanoi’s import value hit about 5.8 billion USD, up 0.1% annually.
In February alone, total retail revenue of consumer goods and services stood at 59.5 trillion VND, down 5.5% from the previous month and up 16.8% over the same period last year.
The city exported products worth nearly 1.25 million USD in the month, recording respective month-on-month and year-on-year increases of 18.3% and 17.2%.
February saw stable goods supply and demand at the local traditional markets, supermarket chains, and trade centers after the Lunar New Year holiday, said the office./.