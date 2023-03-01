Business Vietnam speeds up digitalisation in trade promotion activities Digitalising trade promotion activities and the application of information technology are important aspects of the country’s strategy for building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Horticultural expo draws in over 200 brands HortEx Vietnam 2023, the fifth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1.

Business Dong Nai's export turnover drops 28%​ in two months Export turnover of the southern province of Dong Nai saw a sharp decline against the same period in the past several years due to high inflation in developed countries and slow consumption, the provincial Statistics Office revealed on March 1.

Business Conference promotes cooperation between India, southcentral region The People’s Committee of central coastal province of Khanh Hoa and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a conference in Nha Trang city on March 1 to promote cooperation between India and the southcentral region, with 300 delegates from the two countries taking part.