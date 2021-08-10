Hanoi’s streets during days of social distancing
-
The flyover spanning So intersection-Truong Chinh street is empty during rush hours. (Photo: VNA)
-
Few vehicles seen in Thang Long Avenue (Photo: VNA)
-
Cua Bac Church becomes quiet, different from normal days. (Photo: VNA)
-
Phan Dinh Phung street during days of social distancing (Photo: VNA)
-
Trang Tien street during rush hours (Photo: VNA)
-
An aeriel view of quiet the Au Co- Nhat Tan bridge intersection (Photo: VNA)
-
Mai Dich flyover leading to Pham Van Dong road which used to be crowded with heavy trucks sees fewer vehicles. (Photo: VNA)
-
Desolated Vo Chi Cong street during days of social distancing. (Photo: VNA)
-
The number of vehicles on Pham Van Dong road decreases remarkably compared to 8am of normal days. (Photo: VNA)
-
An aerial view of the Chua Boc – Pham Ngoc Thach intersection. (Photo: VNA)