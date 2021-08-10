Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Hanoi’s streets during days of social distancing

Busy Hanoi’s streets have become quiet during days applying social distancing measures under Directive 17/CT-UBND issued by the municipal People’s Committee to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VNA

  • The flyover spanning So intersection-Truong Chinh street is empty during rush hours. (Photo: VNA)

  • Few vehicles seen in Thang Long Avenue (Photo: VNA)

  • Cua Bac Church becomes quiet, different from normal days. (Photo: VNA)

  • Phan Dinh Phung street during days of social distancing (Photo: VNA)

  • Trang Tien street during rush hours (Photo: VNA)

  • An aeriel view of quiet the Au Co- Nhat Tan bridge intersection (Photo: VNA)

  • Mai Dich flyover leading to Pham Van Dong road which used to be crowded with heavy trucks sees fewer vehicles. (Photo: VNA)

  • Desolated Vo Chi Cong street during days of social distancing. (Photo: VNA)

  • The number of vehicles on Pham Van Dong road decreases remarkably compared to 8am of normal days. (Photo: VNA)

  • An aerial view of the Chua Boc – Pham Ngoc Thach intersection. (Photo: VNA)

Other albums