Society Vietnamese workers in Malaysia receive support during pandemic Having lost their jobs and being unable to return home as there are no international flights, many Vietnamese workers in Malaysia are struggling to cope with the fallout from Covid-19. Vaccinations are considered a “shield” that can help them confront the disease at this time. Vietnamese representative agencies in the country have joined hands to help these workers make it through.

Society President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum: sacred space of Vietnamese nation The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum holds special political, cultural significance for the revolutionary cause of the Party, State and people. It is also a sacred image and special symbol with practical value for educating each Vietnamese citizen about morality and lifestyle.

Society Kien Giang works hard to combat IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is focusing on implementing a series of synchronous measures to inspect, monitor and control fishing activities in a bid to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by Vietnamese ships in foreign waters by 2022.

Society Hanoi conducts mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”