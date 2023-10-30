Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) – With Tet (Lunar New Year) is over three months away, Vietjet is ready to accompany people and tourists across Vietnam on the journey to reunite and travel during the year’s biggest holiday with the programme "Fly now - Pay later".

The airline is also giving extra 100,000-VND e-Vouchers from October 25 to November 15.

Besides attractive offers from Vietjet with millions of Tet flight tickets from only 1,500,000 VND (including taxes and fees), passengers also have opportunities to buy tickets in online installments programme "Fly now - Pay later". Accordingly, from October 25 to November 15, passengers booking tickets to fly across Vietnam and choosing the payment method "Movi - Fly now pay later" on the website www.vietjetair.com will have the chance to receive an e-Voucher worth 100,000 VND to use for the next flight booking. More detailed information is available at: https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/.

“Fly now - Pay later” is a financial support solution for ticket payments with a quick online authentication process, under which Vietjet offers up to 15,000,000 VND loans to its passengers together with many other benefits. (Photo: Courtesy of Vietjet)

“Fly now - Pay later” is a financial support solution for ticket payments with a quick online authentication process, under which Vietjet offers up to 15,000,000 VND loans to its passengers together with many other benefits including convenience and financial flexibility ones, especially during the peak season of Tet.

VNA