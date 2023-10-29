The Hau Dong ritual holds a special place within the Vietnamese worshipping of the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms, especially in the worshipping of the Mother Goddess of Forest at Dong Cuong Temple.

The unique ritual has been honoured with UNESCO recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. On October 17-18, a total of 20 performers from various troupes around the country gathered at Dong Cuong Temple to perform the Hau Dong ritual. Prayers were dedicated to the prosperity and peace of the nation, an abundant harvest, and the well-being of all people.

The Hau Dong ritual is a distinctive performance that beautifully combines spiritual beliefs with the rich folk culture of the Vietnamese people. Within the ritual, practitioners often take on the roles of historical figures, such as revered military generals or esteemed founding fathers. Through song and dance, they skilfully narrate historical stories and express the wishes and aspirations of the people.

A total of 100 dedicated practitioners have registered to partake in the ritual at Dong Cuong Temple. Their involvement in the Practice of worshipping the Goddess of the Forest and the Dong Cuong Temple Festival in 2023 holds immense significance in preserving and promoting the belief in the Mother Goddess among the Vietnamese people./.

