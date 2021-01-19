Society Traffic restriction to be imposed on dozens of Hanoi’s streets Trucks carrying heavy loads and passenger coaches will be prohibited from traveling through a number of roads in the capital city of Hanoi during the 13th National Party Congress which will be held from January 25 to February 2.

Society Remains of Vietnamese martyrs brought home from Laos A ceremony was held in the Lao province of Oudomxay on January 19 to bring home 14 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who lay down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Society Some 16,000 national flags presented to Phu Yen fishermen Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen received 16,000 national flags and 5,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh during a ceremony held on January 19.

Society Vietnam targets to send 90,000 labourers abroad in 2021 Vietnam hopes to send 90,000 guest workers abroad in 2021, targeting markets that secure high and stable incomes, according to the Overseas Labour Management Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.