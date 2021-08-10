HCM City adjusts COVID-19 combat strategy, prioritising treatment
Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector is implementing a strategy of shifting from focusing on screening testing to treatment, with a hope to reduce the rate of COVID-19 patients in critical conditions and the number of fatalities.
The information was released by Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam at a meeting providing information about the city’s pandemic prevention and control on August 10.
According to him, along with speeding up vaccination, the city has put three COVID-19 intensive care units, with 1,500 beds, into operation. All of these centres have necessary conditions to meet the need of using ventilators for patients.
The city has also intensified the capacity of health care at home and the emergency aid centre 115, and provided medical consultations via hotlines.
Regarding the vaccination progress, Nam revealed as of August 9 noon, the city had received more than 4.1 million doses of vaccines and administered over 3.4 million shots.
The city will continue to accelerate the injection rate of 250,000 - 300,000 shots a day, he said, adding that the city may use up all the vaccines it has by the end of August 12.
The city has proposed the Ministry of Health continue providing vaccines for it in August with a total of 5.5 million doses to achieve the goal of achieving herd immunity, stated Nam.
Also at the meeting, Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan affirmed that the department will quickly allocate the support package to locals before August 15. Currently, 92 percent of labourers who have their jobs delayed or take no-pay leave, more than 365,000 freelance workers, 15,000 traders at traditional markets and 5,800 business households have received support./.