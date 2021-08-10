Health Pre-clinical research results on herbal medicine for COVID-19 treatment announced The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) announced results of pre-clinical research on a herbal medicine for COVID-19 treatment called VIPDERVIR at an online press conference on August 10.

Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam near 225,000 Vietnam documented an additional 5,149 new COVID-19 infections, including five imported, from 6:30pm on August 9 to 6am on August 10, raising the national count to 224,894, according to the Ministry of Health.