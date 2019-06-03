Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has approved 227 billion VND (9.7 million USD) for road maintenance this year.It also instructed the Road Maintenance Fund to hand over to the Department of Transportation 52.5 billion VND (2.2 million USD) it had failed to use last year.The money cannot be returned to the city’s coffers.The fund has also been asked to explain the causes, responsibilities and how it plans to deal with cases of slow financial settlement and not complying with the approved schedule.The People’s Committee has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to speed up disbursement of official development assistance (ODA) funds to speed up work on several projects in the city.HCM City has 11 projects funded by ODA underway costing more than 104 trillion VND (4.6 billion USD). – VNS/VNA