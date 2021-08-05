HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked Ho Chi Minh City to focus on treating COVID-19 patients in critical conditions at present.



Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the request during a working session with municipal leaders and representatives from the Health Ministry on August 4.



He asked for pooling the involvement of more hospitals in treatment and ensuring sufficient medical supplies for them.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen also required local hospitals to tap its existing infrastructure to treat COVID-19 patients.



Vice Director of the municipal Health Department Tang Chi Thuong said the department set up a task force to offer remote advice and on-the-spot support to hospitals.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy shared experience in operating a medical support network in District 7, saying that young doctors offered remote health check-ups to identify cases in need of emergency care.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



He also suggested using different resources to ease pressure on the medical sector.



Concluding the event, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son said the city will direct hospitals to actively purchase medical equipment and supplies for COVID-19 treatment via its concentrated procurement mechanism.



In the afternoon the same day, Deputy PM Dam inspected Gia Dinh People’s Hospital and a vaccination area at Vo Thi Sau secondary school in Binh Thanh district./.