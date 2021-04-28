Health Vietnam persists with COVID-19 prevention and control measures: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on April 27 stressed the need to continue with measures for COVID-19 prevention, detection, quarantine, sealing off, stamping out and effective treatment.

Health Hanoi, Hai Duong reinforce COVID-19 prevention efforts Authorities of Hanoi capital city and the northern province of Hai Duong have asked relevant agencies and people to strengthen efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control, amid complicated developments of the pandemic in surrounding countries.

Health Health ministry issues guidelines on handling COVID-19 vaccine blood clots The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has recently issued guidelines on protocols for diagnosis and treatment of rare brain/abdomen blood clots in the setting of low levels of blood platelets occurring after COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health Five COVID-19 cases recorded on April 27 Vietnam recorded five cases of COVID-19 during the past 12 hours to 6pm April 27, raising the national total to 2,857, according to the Health Ministry.