Business Bac Ninh province on right tract in FDI attraction Drawing 78 new foreign-invested projects worth nearly 200 million USD in the first two months of this year, the northern province of Bac Ninh is on the right track to realise the goal of 1.1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the provincial Statistics Office.

Business Vietnam's steel wire products at risk of Canada’s trade remedy investigation: Authority The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has warned of a risk of Canada’s trade remedy investigations into steel wire products imported from Vietnam.

Business Hanoi recognises 104 four-star OCOP products in 2023 The Hanoi People's Committee on March 4 issued a decision recognising 104 four-star “One commune, One product” (OCOP) products of 32 entities participating in the capital city’s OCOP programme in 2023.

Business Exports by FDI, domestic sectors expected to rebound: official The export of products of the foreign direct investment (FDI) and traditional products of domestic enterprises are expected to rebound this year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan has said in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).