Ho Chi Minh City has contributed significantly to the development of Vietnamese cinema over the past 70 years, recording remarkable achievements and producing renowned works that have taken Vietnamese cinema to an international audience and found worldwide acclaim.

The city is considered the epicentre of film production and distribution nationwide, with a vast number of prolific filmmakers and a variety of films spanning diverse genres being produced each year.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan on the strategic development of the city’s cultural industry to 2030, in which the film industry has been identified as one of eight key sectors, with average annual growth to come in at 12%. Revenue is to reach over 200 million USD, of which Vietnamese films are to account for approximately 30%.

Through the International Film Festival, the city enhances the attraction of investment in cinema activities in particular and cultural activities in general, contributing to its economic growth.

At its inaugural holding, the film festival received over 400 submissions, with 56 projects participating in the Project Market and 87 scripts joining the Vietnamese Script Hub. It featured three main competition categories: Southeast Asian Films, First or Second Feature Films, and Short Films.

In addition to the competitive categories and professional activities for filmmakers, the festival also included a series of specialised workshops on the development of Southeast Asian cinema and film development strategies.

With a diverse range of genres, themes, and unique artistic expression, films offer audiences and international delegates exceptional and captivating experiences showcasing the culture, nature, and people of each nation and region./.

