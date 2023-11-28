Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives Gyeongsangbuk province's Governor Lee Cheol Woo on November 27 (Photo: VNA)

– Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 27 received a visiting delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province led by its Governor Lee Cheol Woo.Nen expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and the RoK as well as the sound collaboration between the city and the RoK in general and the province in particular.He underlined that along with previous visits, this visit by the delegation has paved the way for the promotion of friendship and cooperation between the two localities.Hailing the organisation of the HCM City- Gyeongsangbuk culture and tourism festival, Nen held that it is necessary to pay greater attention to the development of bilateral cooperation in culture to make it match the bilateral economic collaboration.He emphasised that the relations between Vietnam and the RoK is thriving strongly thanks to a large Vietnamese community in the RoK and the RoK community in Vietnam.For his part, Lee underscored the close ties between the two peoples, adding that his province is hosting a large number of Vietnamese people and a Vietnamese village is under construction there, featuring the typical beauty of Vietnamese culture.The similarity in culture is an important factor helping reinforce and promote the friendship and cooperation between the two countries as well as Gyeongsangbuk and HCM City, he said.On November 27 evening, the HCM City- Gyeongsangbuk culture and tourism festival kicked off in HCM City.Addressing the opening, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that he believes the festival will help promote the image of the province to local residents, while contributing to bolstering cultural and tourism collaboration between the two localities and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK.