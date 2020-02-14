HCM City bolsters cooperation with Japanese prefecture
Ho Chi Minh City wishes to bolster cooperation with Japanese localities, including Wakayama prefecture, in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said on February 14.
Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen (R) presents a souvenir to Vice Governor of Wakayama prefecture Hiroshi Shimo (Photo: VNA)
Hosting a reception for Vice Governor of Wakayama prefecture Hiroshi Shimo in HCM City, Tuyen voiced his gratitude to the sentiments and support from the Japanese government and people to Vietnam and HCM city in particular, especially its recent medical equipment package worth 14 million JPY (127,400 USD) for Vietnam to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
HCM City hopes to bolster collaboration with Wakayama prefecture in fields that the two sides boast strengths in, namely tourism, trade, investment and farm produce, he noted.
For his part, Shimo said that Wakayama prefecture highly values development potential of Vietnam’s southern economic hub. The visit aims to further strengthen cooperation of the Japanese prefecture with HCM City, in addition to its sound collaboration with other Vietnamese localities including An Giang, Da Nang and Dak Lak, among others.
Introducing Wakayama’s potential, the Japanese guest expressed his hope that various cooperation programmes with HCM City will be put forward in the future, particularly in tourism, farm produce import and export, and human resources.
He also asked local authorities to create optimal conditions for firms from Wakayama to do business in the city.
At present, Japan ranks fifth among the 108 investors of HCM City, carrying out more than 1,370 investment projects with a combined capital worth nearly 4.5 billion USD. Meanwhile, the city shipped goods worth about 3 billion USD to the Japanese market last year./.
