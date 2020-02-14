Politics Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh meets Indian President Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh had a meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on February 13, as part of her official visit to India from February 11 to 13.

Politics PM hails EP’s approval of free trade agreement with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc described the European Parliament’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement as a great event of the year that marks the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-EU diplomatic relations.

Politics NA leader receives newly accredited diplomats of Vietnam National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on February 13 received newly accredited ambassadors and heads of overseas representative agencies of Vietnam, asking them to promote economic diplomacy to help with national development.

Politics Vietnam, Malaysia step up cooperation in fight against crime Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on February 13 suggested Vietnam and Malaysia step up bilateral cooperation in various spheres, especially in the fight against transnational crime.