HCM City bolsters cooperation with RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk province
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting Vice Governor of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province Lee Dal-hee on August 9.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Vice Governor of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Gyeongsangbuk province Lee Dal-hee. (Photo: VNA)
Hoan said that on the foundation of the sound partnership between Vietnam and the RoK in all fields, especially the economy, the relations between the city and RoK localities have also been fruitful.
In order to implement cooperation between HCM City and Gyeongsangbuk, he asked specialised agencies of the two localities to work together to design an action plan focusing on cultural exchange, tourism promotion, investment cooperation and experience sharing in local administration.
The municipal leader suggested that the localities organise a HCM City cultural, trade and tourism day in Gyeongsangbuk in 2024, while establishing twinning relations among universities in the two localities, holding exchanges for students of the two sides, and coordinating in human resources training and training skilled workers for the RoK.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)For her part, Lee hailed the positive results in the twinning relations between Gyeongsangbuk and HCM City, affirming that the province hopes to continue promoting the close and effective partnership with HCM City, especially in promising areas of mutual interest, thus bringing practical benefits to both sides.
She spoke highly of the economic potential of HCM City, and proposed leaders of the city create favourable conditions for RoK enterprises, including those from Gyeongsangbuk, to invest and run long-term business in the city.
Her province is in need of high-quality human resources for local industrial parks, especially in the fields of electronic components and steel manufacturing, she said, underlining that the locality hopes to strengthen labour collaboration with HCM City.
Gyeongsangbuk is willing to work with HCM City in organising exchange programmes for young intellectuals of the two sides, and bringing second-generation Vietnamese children born in the RoK to HCM City for study, she said./.