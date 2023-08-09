At the working session (Photo: VNA)

For her part, Lee hailed the positive results in the twinning relations between Gyeongsangbuk and HCM City, affirming that the province hopes to continue promoting the close and effective partnership with HCM City, especially in promising areas of mutual interest, thus bringing practical benefits to both sides.She spoke highly of the economic potential of HCM City, and proposed leaders of the city create favourable conditions for RoK enterprises, including those from Gyeongsangbuk, to invest and run long-term business in the city.Her province is in need of high-quality human resources for local industrial parks, especially in the fields of electronic components and steel manufacturing, she said, underlining that the locality hopes to strengthen labour collaboration with HCM City.Gyeongsangbuk is willing to work with HCM City in organising exchange programmes for young intellectuals of the two sides, and bringing second-generation Vietnamese children born in the RoK to HCM City for study, she said./.