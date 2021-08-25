Society Traffic accidents, fatalities drop sharply in eight months As many as 510 traffic accidents were recorded from July 15 to August 14, claiming 257 lives and injuring 342 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society Phu Yen man sentenced to 10 years in prison for subversive activities The People’s Court of the south central province of Phu Yen on August 25 sentenced Ngo Cong Tru, a resident in Hoa Binh 1 commune of Tay Hoa district, to 10 years in prison on the charge of “engaging in activities to overthrow the people's administration” in accordance with Clause 1 of Article 109 of the Penal Code 2015.

Society State Audit of Vietnam enjoys high efficiency in multilateral cooperation The partnership among State audit agencies of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, initiated by the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), aims to build a long-term cooperation mechanism for higher efficiency of collaboration in State auditing activities, contributing to promoting the traditional ties among the three countries.