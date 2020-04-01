Bui Vien walking street - a popular backpacker street in Ho Chi Minh City - is nearly empty in these days. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong called on the city’s residents to join hands in the fight against COVID-19, at a teleconference on March 31.

He asked people to refrain from going out, except when really necessary such as buying food and medicine.



Implementing the Prime Minister’s directions to curb the pandemic given its complicated developments, Phong outlined several tasks that the southern economic hub will carry out within 15 days, starting from 0:00 am April 1.



He ordered the municipal Department of Industry and Trade to coordinate with the Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) and Saigon Trading Group (Satra) to ensure the supply of essential goods for people, and encourage online shopping and home delivery.



Meanwhile, the Department of Transport is responsible for working with districts to arrange passenger trips according to anti-coronavirus regulations, and suspend public buses, intercity buses, and taxi services.



Official vehicles, employee shuttle buses, and trucks delivering food and carrying production material must be operated in accordance with the health ministry’s instructions.



Phong noted that all working plans and programmes of agencies must be ensured, with only the working method. changed. He suggested that staff members work from home and only go to the office to handle necessary procedures with the agreement of the head of the office.



The Department of Justice was tasked to make recommendations to the municipal People’s Committee about the establishment of disease control groups./.