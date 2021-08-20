Society HCM City facilitates international air ticket holders’ travel to airport Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee Le Hoa Binh has issued a document ordering support for airline ticket holders who want to go to Tan Son Nhat International Airport for their international flights, at the request of the Ministry of Transport.

The Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Ho Chi Minh City's Thu Duc city presented gifts to foreigners living in the city who are hit by the pandemic.

The administration of Berlin city on August 19 presented 30,000 COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnam to support the country's fight against the pandemic.