HCM City career fair attracts 5,000 students
A career fair was held by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students.
The UEH Career Fair takes place on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students. (Photo: Quan Doi Nhan Dan)Hanoi (VNA) – A career fair was held by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students.
The UEH Career Fair was organised not only in-person but also virtually on event.ueh.edu.vn and vieclam.ueh.edu.vn. It brought together recruiters from over 40 companies in various fields, from banking-finance-insurance, securities, accounting, to audit, e-commerce, construction-real estate and others.
Online recruiting activities provided an opportunity for job seekers to better understand demands of the recruiters.
The UEH also took the occasion to launch a new website page for student career counselling and job advice at hieuveban.ueh.edu.vn in order to help students make better career choices./.