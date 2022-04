The UEH Career Fair takes place on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students. (Photo: Quan Doi Nhan Dan)



A career fair was held by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) on April 17, attracting more than 5,000 students.The UEH Career Fair was organised not only in-person but also virtually on event.ueh.edu.vn and vieclam.ueh.edu.vn. It brought together recruiters from over 40 companies in various fields, from banking-finance-insurance, securities, accounting, to audit, e-commerce, construction-real estate and others.Online recruiting activities provided an opportunity for job seekers to better understand demands of the recruiters.The UEH also took the occasion to launch a new website page for student career counselling and job advice at hieuveban.ueh.edu.vn in order to help students make better career choices./.