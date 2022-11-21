HCM City celebrates Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day
Ho Chi Minh City is launching a series of cultural activities to celebrate the 17th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005-2022).
The celebration is organised by the Department of Culture and Sports and the city’s Cultural Heritage Association.
The major event will be held on November 23 at the city’s Fine Arts Museum, including a presentation of traditional martial arts, a fashion show of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), and performances of tai tu music, quan ho (love duet singing) and cheo (traditional opera).
The programme will also feature excerpts from famous hat boi (classical drama) and cai luong (reformed opera) plays performed by the city-based Hat Boi Theatre and Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre.
The organisers will hold a talk show themed “Ben Bach Dang – Dau an van hoa tren ben duoi thuyen” (Bach Dang Wharf and River Culture) with female archaeologist Nguyen Thi Hau, general secretary of the HCM City Historical Science Association.
The show will be held on November 23 at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCM City Branch.
An antique car parade will be held downtown on November 19, running through the city’s architectural and cultural heritage sites in District 1.
In addition, all 21 districts and Thu Duc city have organised talk shows called Ky Uc Sai Gon – TPHCM (Memories of Saigon – HCM City), exhibitions on the city’s history, and performances of traditional arts until November 26.
District 1’s People’s Committee on Monday opened a photo exhibition titled “Khong Gian Di San Van Hoa Quan 1” (Space for District 1’s Cultural Heritage), showcasing more than 100 photos on heritage sites relating to the history and development of the city and the district.
District 1 currently has 13 national historical, artistic and architectural relics, including Independence Palace recognised as a special national relic site, and 13 municipal-level relic sites.
Mai Thi Hong Hoa, vice chairwoman of District 1’s People’s Committee, said the exhibition aims to raise people’s awareness of cultural heritage preservation and promotion, especially among young people, and educate them about the country’s history, culture and patriotism.
The exhibition remains open until November 27 at District 1’s Cultural Centre on Ma Dinh Chi street./.