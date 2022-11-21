Culture - Sports Well-known historian, publisher sign copyright agreement The Ho Chi Minh City-based Tre (Youth) Publishing House has signed an exclusive copyright deal with well-known historian Nguyen Dinh Dau, writer of many books and documents on Vietnamese history and culture.

Culture - Sports “Paradise in the Central Highlands” opens in Da Lat A special cultural event entitled “Paradise in the Central Highlands” is now underway in Lam Dong province’s Da Lat city, depicting the lives of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands region.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-RoK cultural day held in Can Tho The Can Tho department of external affairs on November 21 organised a Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) cultural day and gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations.