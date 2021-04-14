Society HCM City Party Committee mulls over socio-economic development The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held the fifth conference in the 11th tenure on April 13 to discuss a draft report on socio-economic and budget performance in the first quarter, and key tasks and goals for the second quarter.

Society One-stop service office for returning migrant women opens in Hai Phong The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) together with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) put into operation a one-stop service office for returning migrant women and their families (OSSO) in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 13.

Society HCM City to launch public bike service in August The Ho Chi Minh City authorities have approved a proposal on piloting a bicycle-sharing system in District 1 for one year starting August 1 in a bid to promote public transport, reduce pollution, and create a new tourism product.