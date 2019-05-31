Vietnamese violinist Vu Viet Chuong (Source: VNA)

– A concert themed “Music of the German Masters” will be held at Ho Chi Minh City’s Opera House on June 2.Vietnamese violinist Vu Viet Chuong and several foreign artists will play violin concertos by German composers Felix Mendelssohn, Max Bruch and Johannes Brahms.Chuong is the concertmaster of the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra, Texas.The performances will be led by Polish conductor Wojciech Czepiel.Tickets for this event are priced from 300,000 VND (12.8 USD) to 650,000 VND, while students will have to pay only 80,000 VND. The concert will begin at 8pm.-VNA