Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will continue offering additional and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots in 22 districts, wards and Thu Duc city during the Lunar New Year festival, reported the municipal Centre for Disease Control.



It is meant to achieve vaccine coverage by the end of February as directed by the Prime Minister.



Accordingly, all residents in the city could come to any vaccination site without prior registration.



Almost death cases from COVID-19 in the city have been the elderly, those with underlying diseases, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.



From December 10, 2021 to January 23, 2022, 4,420,960 shots, including 623,696 additional and 3,797,264 booster ones, were administered to people in the city./.