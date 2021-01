A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department on January 30 announced a COVID-19 case, a man coming from the northern province of Hai Duong – a current hotspot of the pandemic – on a flight on January 28.After arriving in HCM City , the 28-year-old man, a resident of Hai Duong’s Nam Sach district, stayed at a local hotel until he got the news on his cousin being infected with the virus later the same day. He met his cousin at a wedding in Hai Duong previously.The man promptly reported his case to the local health agency and was put under quarantine at the District 11 hospital.On January 29, he received a positive COVID-19 test result and was moved to the Cu Chi treatment hospital while developing symptoms of coughing and headache.Vietnam reported 34 new COVID-19 community cases over the past 12 hours to 6 am on January 30, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The committee said 32 of the cases are linked to the hotspot in Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city./.