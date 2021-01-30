HCM City detects one COVID-19 case linked to Hai Duong
A health worker collects sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department on January 30 announced a COVID-19 case, a man coming from the northern province of Hai Duong – a current hotspot of the pandemic – on a flight on January 28.
After arriving in HCM City, the 28-year-old man, a resident of Hai Duong’s Nam Sach district, stayed at a local hotel until he got the news on his cousin being infected with the virus later the same day. He met his cousin at a wedding in Hai Duong previously.
The man promptly reported his case to the local health agency and was put under quarantine at the District 11 hospital.
On January 29, he received a positive COVID-19 test result and was moved to the Cu Chi treatment hospital while developing symptoms of coughing and headache.
Vietnam reported 34 new COVID-19 community cases over the past 12 hours to 6 am on January 30, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The committee said 32 of the cases are linked to the hotspot in Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city./.