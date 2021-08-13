Health HCM City begins COVID-19 inoculation for expectant women Ho Chi Minh City’s Hung Vuong Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccines to expectant women from the 13th week of pregnancy, starting from August 12.

Health Infographic Vaccine Covivac begins second stage of clinical trials Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine Covivac has began the second stage of clinical trials with the screening testing to choose qualified volunteers.

Health COVID-19: Con Dao plans to have over 70 percent of population fully vaccinated Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has planned to have 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated with two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by August 13.