HCM City devises two-period plan to control COVID-19
Ho Chi Minh City, the current largest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam, has built a plan on intensifying pandemic fighting measures from August 15 to September 15, which is divided into two periods, from August 15-30 and September 1-9, with specific solutions designed for each periods, in order to realise the goal of putting the pandemic under control by September 15.
From now to August 30, the city will define “green zones” and “red zones” so as to apply suitable pandemic control measures, which must be implemented carefully.
The focal task of the city is to minimise fatalities while ensuring the supply of necessities for residents and maintaining economic production in a safely manner, he said.
Since August 5, the city has detected more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, mostly in locked-downed areas. The number of recoveries is nearly 63,000, while more than 32,000 patients are undertaking treatment, including 1,500 in critical conditions, and 16 receiving ECMO support.
After August 15, daily count of new patients may continue to stay above 3,000./.