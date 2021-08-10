HCM City distributes over 87 mln USD donated to COVID-19 fight
More than 2 trillion VND (87.1 million USD) worth of goods, medical equipment and cash, donated in support of Ho Chi Minh City’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has been distributed promptly, the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee announced on August 9.
A truck carrying agricultural products in support of pandemic-hit people in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
According to the agency, since March 20, 2020, it has received commodities, equipment and cash worth 2.245 trillion VND from collectives, organisations, businesses and individuals both inside and outside the country.
Specifically, it has received nearly 872 billion VND in cash, goods worth more than 178 billion VND and medical equipment and supplies worth nearly 1.195 trillion VND.
In addition, since May 27, units, businesses and individuals have donated nearly 295 billion VND to the city to purchase vaccines against COVID-19.
Ho Chi Minh City is currently Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot. Since the fourth wave hit the country on April 27, the city has recorded 128,285 infections./.