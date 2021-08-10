Society Hanoi tightens control of travel permits during social distancing The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued an urgent request to strictly control the issuance and use of travel permits during the social distancing period implemented in the capital city.

Society Hanoi’s streets during days of social distancing Busy Hanoi’s streets have become quiet during days applying social distancing measures under Directive 17/CT-UBND issued by the municipal People’s Committee to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Infographics on AO/dioxin disaster in Vietnam exhibited in France Ten pieces of infographics drawn by Vietnamese French painter Vo Tram Anh have been displayed in Paris for the first time, giving visitors a panorama of issues related to Agent Orange/dioxin disaster in Vietnam.

Society President's spouse receives representatives of Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school Tran Nguyet Thu, spouse of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, had a friendly meeting with administrators of Nguyen Du Lao – Vietnamese bilingual language school in Vientiane on August 9 as part of their ongoing official friendly visit to the neighbouring country.