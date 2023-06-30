Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese court systems strengthen cooperation Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on June 29 held talks with President of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhang Jun in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Politics Deputy PM urges prioritising administrative reform in business Administrative regulations and procedures in investment and business should be simplified and reformed first, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at a recent meeting on administrative reform and improving the efficiency of policy consultation to the Government and the PM.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba strengthen cooperation in communications A delegation from Nhan dan (People) Newspaper led by its Editor-in-Chief Le Quoc Minh paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-29.