Society Vietnam, Laos forge cooperation in drug combat Minster of Public Security General To Lam on August 2 asked public security forces to continue their intensive and extensive cooperation with Laos across spheres, especially in the fight against drug crimes.

Society VFF Central Committee offers 1.7 million meal portions for people in southern localities The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on August 2 presented 1.7 million meal portions worth 51 billion VND (2.22 million USD) to southern localities which are under the social distancing measures.

Society HCM City extends social distancing for two more weeks Ho Chi Minh City continues imposing city-wide social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 for an additional 14 days from 0:00 on August 2.

Society 10,000 gift packages come to needy workers in HCM City Up to 10,000 gift packages, including necessities, will be handed over to needy workers in processing and industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City under a programme launched on August 2.