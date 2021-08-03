HCM City: enterprises donate medical supplies, equipment serving COVID-19 treatment
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 handed over medical supplies and equipment donated by enterprises to local hospitals and medical centres to support the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control.
The Phu Long Real Estate JSC presents five high-performance ventilators MV2000 EVO5 worth 2.5 billion VND (108,755 USD) to An Binh COVID-19 treatment hospital (Photo: VNA)
The Phu Long Real Estate JSC presented five high-performance ventilators MV2000 EVO5 worth 2.5 billion VND (108,755 USD) to An Binh COVID-19 treatment hospital, and donated 1.7 billion VND (74,000 USD) to the city’s Oriental Medicine Association.
Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting the country in late April, the Phu Long JSC and member companies of the SOVICO Group have donated hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong to the national vaccine fund, and COVID-19 prevention and control activities in Hanoi, HCM City, Hai Duong, Bac Giang, Lang Son, and Can Tho.
Chairman of the Saigon Football Development JSC Ho Quoc Minh presented a Ford Ranger car and 600 1000-Ul tips with sterile filter worth 835 million VND in total to the 115 Emergency Centre and the municipal Centre for Disease Control, respectively, on the same day afternoon.
Vietnamese expatriates in Thailand and the US also gave 100,000 TS95 masks to the municipal People's Council to support the city's frontline forces in the fight against COVID-19.
From July 1 to August 2, more than 103 organisations, businesses and individuals registered to donate medical supplies and modern equipment worth more than 1.4 trillion VND in response to the call by the VFF Committee of HCM City.
In the coming time, the Standing Committee of the VFF Committee of HCM City will continue to coordinate with the municipal Department of Health and its member organisations to call for donations from businesses and individuals for the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control activities./.